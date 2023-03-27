WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the 12th year, The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is putting cowboy culture on display at Cowboy True Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

“The history of our region, the cowboy was here, and they’re still here. They are still ranching so we love to honor the work that they do, the life they’ve created for us here in Wichita Falls and in our region,” Arts Council Marketing and Development Director Kristen Shiplet said.

There’s no better way to immerse yourself into the cowboy culture and way of life than at Cowboy True!

The two-day festival is a celebration honoring working cowboys and all of the art and gear that comes from their daily lives. An event that’s been such a success, it’s returning this weekend to the J.S. Bridwell AG center and it’s shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

“Friday night 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., we have our preview party, so you can come in, meet the artists, meet and mingle with them, enjoy complimentary beans and cornbread cooked by an authentic chuckwagon from Lubbock. Saturday, we have 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., lots of activities that are great for the family, live longhorns outside. Whispers of Hope will be doing some activities within the arena,” Shiplet said.

Saturday will also end with an evening party and live music, and while that’s all fun, the best part is just displaying the life of the cowboys,

“There is a fresh group of up-and-coming cowgirls and cowboy artists out there so we love that and we want to inspire them and this be a platform for them to advance in their career,” Shiplet said.

So if you’re looking for your next set of cowboy boots, belt, or hat, come on out. You won’t regret it!

“I love getting to see the artists come in from all over the country and just share that with Wichita Falls. It’s nice to embrace our culture and our heritage here and share that with others,” Shiplet said.

The Arts Council also wants to remind folks that if you have a letter from true local cowboy Jack Stevens, they will be happy to see those and hear your stories this weekend at Cowboy True as well.

For times and ticket prices, click here.