HOLLIDAY TX, (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in the Holliday school district are anxious to see which of the three Holliday ISD bond proposals, if not at all, might pass on Election Day, May 6, 2023.

Propositions A, B and C each promise a handful of upgrades and expansions throughout the district.

Superintendent Cody Carroll said the bonds will benefit the entire district.

“I think more than anything it’s catching Holliday up to our surrounding districts,” Carroll said.

Sitting at a cost of $6.4 million, Proposition A boasts a new baseball and softball complex.

Inside the complex, there would be indoor batting cages, public restrooms, dressing and locker rooms and even a concession building with a covered outdoor area, as well as a few safety improvements to top it off.

With a $29.7 million budget, Proposition B focuses on upgrading the field house and building onto the schools themselves.

“Some classroom additions at the elementary, a gym on the back side of the elementary, a new playground at the elementary, new auditorium at the high school building a cafeteria that will service the secondary students at the middle school, high school,” Carroll said.

Classrooms would also be added onto the middle school while both the middle and high school would get expanded parking lots and Eagle Drive would be widened.

As for the field house, Carroll said Prop B will add on a weight room, a football locker room and convert existing dressing rooms into training and laundry rooms.

For the additions in Prop B to work though, Carroll said Prop A needs to pass so that the district can use a space that’s currently taken up.

“We need the space that the baseball softball field currently sits on to expand the campuses out in that direction,” Carroll said.

Proposition C would affect Eagles Stadium where renovations start at the pressbox and go all the way down to Don Lucy Field.

“Put in an eight-lane track where we currently have only six lanes and build some new bleachers,” Carroll said. “What is currently the visitor side and make that a new home side.”

With a price tag of $4.7 million, Prop C would also allow for upgraded field lighting and provide better pedestrian access points.

Should all three propositions pass, the estimated tax rate in Holliday ISD would become $1.44, an increase from the current $1.25.

In total, the bond would cost $40.8 million.

Carroll said he’s confident in each proposition as well as the impact each could have on the district.

“We feel like we’ve got a plan that touches just about every area here at the district,” Carroll said.

All with the hopes of creating an even better environment for each student and teacher, present and future.