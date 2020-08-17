What We Know: candidates on ballot for November election in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The filing deadline for the Wichita Falls City Council has passed. This means we now know who will be on the ballot come November.

For mayor, there’s incumbent Stephen Santellana and Wichita County Detention Officer James Huling. Huling also made a name for himself on the tv show Big Brother.

Also running for mayor is Kevin Hunter who is a member of the Vote No group, which has opposed many bond proposals in Wichita County.

In the District 3 race, current city councilor and businessman Jeff Browning will face off against Mel Martinez, who is the pastor of Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church.

District 4 councilor Tim Brewer is also seeking re-election.

The realtor opponent is Air Force veteran Jason Hester.

And finally in District 5, Air force retiree Tom Taylor and current city councilor Steve Jackson.