WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Election Day in Wichita Falls is right around the corner, but with recent changes to local City Council Districts, many residents may be unsure what district their home is now a part of.

Three districts in Wichita Falls will be electing a representative to sit on the Wichita Falls City Council, with two incumbents hoping to maintain their seats:

Residents of Wichita Falls living within Districts 3, 4, and 5 can cast their ballots to decide who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council.

After the city went through redistricting in 2022 to create more evenly distributed districts, the boundaries of most local districts shifted, leaving some residents wondering what district their residence is now a part of.

Maps of Wichita Falls City Council Districts, provided by the City of Wichita Falls, can be found via the links provided below:

Wichita Falls residents who are still unsure which district their home falls in can search for their address on the City of Wichita Falls website.

More details regarding the changes to each of the Wichita Falls City Council districts can be found below. City Council District 3 did not change due to the city’s redistricting in 2022.

City Council District 1 includes many of the northwestern residences in Wichita Falls, roughly encompassing most homes west of Central Freeway, north of Kell Boulevard, and south of the Wichita River.

In 2022’s redistricting, a section of residences between North Beverly Drive, Iowa Park Road, Central Freeway, and the Wichita River were removed from District 5 and added to District 1.

Residences living on Barker Road, Falls Drive, Jacqueline Road, Lela Lane, Lobban Lane, Manchester Road, Northeast Drive, Powell Lane, Ross Avenue, Sheffield Drive, South Drive, Southeast Drive, and Willow Drive are now residents in District 1.

City Council District 2 encompasses many residences in the northeastern portion of Wichita Falls, roughly encompassing most of the area near Hirschi High School, downtown Wichita Falls, Eastside, and residences east of Monroe Street and north of Kell Boulevard.

Residences located south of 38th Street, north of Hatton Road, east of Jacksboro Highway, and west of Armory Road were removed from District 4 and added to District 2.

Additionally, residences located south of Maurine Street, north of Iowa Park Road, east of North Beverly Drive, and West of Central Freeway, or in the neighborhood near Hirschi High School, were added to District 2.

Some residences on Ledford Lane and Park View Drive, as well as residences east of Sheppard Access Road, south of Locke Lane, north of Airport Drive, and west of Old Burkburnett Road, were removed from District 2 and added to District 5.

City Council District 4 is the southernmost district in Wichita Falls. It includes all residences south of Southwest Parkway as well as many of the residences east of Lake Park Drive and south of Midwestern Parkway, as well as residences south of Hatton Road.

Residences located south of 38th Street, north of Hatton Road, east of Jacksboro Highway, and west of Armory Road were removed from District 4 and added to District 2.

This includes residences on Alpine Drive, Belmede Drive, Cynthia Lane, Harvey Drive, Hunt Street, Larchmont Drive, Montgomery Street, Oakhurst Drive, Parker Boulevard, Twin Oaks Street and Wendy Ridge.

City Council District 5 is the northernmost district in Wichita Falls. It includes all residences in Sheppard Air Force Base as well as most of the City View Independent School District.

In 2022’s redistricting, a section of residences between North Beverly Drive, Iowa Park Road, Central Freeway, and the Wichita River were removed from District 5 and added to District 1.

Residences living on Barker Road, Falls Drive, Jacqueline Road, Lela Lane, Lobban Lane, Manchester Road, Northeast Drive, Powell Lane, Ross Avenue, Sheffield Drive, South Drive, Southeast Drive, and Willow Drive are no longer in District 5.

Additionally, some residences on Ledford Lane and Park View Drive and residences east of Sheppard Access Road, south of Locke Lane, north of Airport Drive, and west of Old Burkburnett Road were added to District 5.

