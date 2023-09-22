WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state has plans to replace the North Texas State Hospital Wichita Falls campus with a new one.

Texas Health and Human Services is planning to build the replacement at a cost of $452 million after it was approved by the 2023 Texas legislature.

The Wichita Falls campus will have 200 beds, which includes 24-hour maximum security, 136 forensic non-maximum security, 24 adolescent and 16 civil.

The North Texas State Hospital was first created as the Northwest Texas Insane Asylum in 1917 and was changed to the Wichita Falls State Hospital in 1925.