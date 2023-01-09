WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 tax season is upon us and if you’re wondering what this year’s tax filing and return process will look like, you’re not alone. In fact, local tax preparers say now’s the time to start preparing.

“The returns are going to be much like 2019, 2020 Pre Covid, the Child Tax Credit is not $3,000 anymore, it’s $2000 this year. Earned income credit has changed a little, the standard deduction went up and all those changed a little with inflation,” local income tax preparer Kenya Fields Daugherty said.

The IRS hasn’t announced the official date that they will begin accepting tax returns just yet, but Daugherty said there are some things you could be doing in the meantime.

“Of course collect all their forms of income their W-2 income, interest income, if they received unemployment, pensions annuities,” Daugherty said.

She also adds that it’s always a good idea to file your taxes with an experienced tax preparer, to ensure it’s filed completely and correctly.

“We do 1040s, 1065s, and the 1120 series, we mainly do a lot of individuals I have a lot of sole proprietors we e-file them, we help you make your payments to your IRS help you get your refund whichever occurs,” Daugherty said.

Most employers will have W-2s sent out by the end of this month, and one other thing to note is that Tax Day will not be on April 15 this year.

“So if the 15th falls on a weekend then it reverts to the next following Monday which happens to be a holiday so then it’s the day after that so this year they’ll be due April 18 your extension or tax return,” Daugherty said.

In the meantime, our local tax preparers are here and ready to help you get those taxes filed.

Again the last day to file your 2022 taxes will be April 18. You can contact Kenya at Gwen McCorkle Tax Service located at 1322 38th Street, or contact her at (940)-322-7323.