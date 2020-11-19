What you should do if you see bars not following capacity orders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is reminding Texans about what they should do if they see a bar refusing to comply with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Our newsroom reached out to the TABC for guidance after receiving numerous complaints about Wichita Falls bars not following capacity guidelines.

One anonymous viewer claimed to have witnessed more than 200 people at a Wichita Falls bar Wednesday night with no social distancing or mask-wearing and had a concert inside.

The order, issued by Abbott on June 26, requires all bars earning at least 51% of their revenue from sales of alcohol to suspend operations.

Restaurants earning less than 51% of their revenue from alcohol sales may continue to operate at 50% of their indoor seating capacity.

Businesses that do not comply with the order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation.

Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business’ alcohol license or permit.

“We know this is an extremely difficult time for our state’s bar owners and we sympathize with all of the owners, operators, and employees who are hurting during this pandemic,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “It’s the duty of all Texans to do what’s necessary to prevent the spread of this disease. Taking these steps now will help ensure a quicker re-opening once this pandemic has passed.”

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District doesn’t have the authority to enforce capacity violations. However, director of health Lou Kreidler said the health district does send sanitarians out to visit with bar owners to provide education on what safety and health guidelines to follow.

Texans can report a potential violation by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 888-THE-TABC, or using the free TABC: Mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

To view TABC’s guidance for the alcoholic beverage industry, visit www.tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.