HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of National Whataburger Day, Whataburger will be giving out free burgers.

Active Rewards members can order and enjoy a free burger through the Whataburger app on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 with no purchase necessary.

The offer can only be redeemed once and is valid in participating Whataburger locations.

Customers must download the app, create a rewards account and have placed an order in the last 12 months to be considered an active user.

For customers who collect table tents, the burger franchise will be handing out limited quantities of National Whataburger Day table tents to guests on Aug. 8.