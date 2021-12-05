What’s happening this week in Texoma, Dec. 6 – 9

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not sure what to do this week, take a look to see some of the fun stuff happening around Texoma.

Monday, December 6, 2021:

Balance Yoga + Barre Grand Opening: Head to Midwestern Parkway to attend grand opening festivities, including a ribbon cutting, food and drinks and a raffle. Find more information here.

Santa in Petrolia: Head to Petrolia to take pictures with Santa and drop off your wish list; he’ll even write back. Find more information here.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

VFW Charity Bingo: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8878 is holding their quarterly charity bingo on Seymour Highway. Find more information here.

Cookies with Santa: Join the folks at Iowa Park Clinic to share milk and cookies, take pictures with Santa and decorate ornaments. Find more information here.

A Polar Express Night: Santa will be visiting the Burkburnett Library Tuesday evening to take pictures in your pjs. Find more information here.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021:

NTX State Hospital Hiring Event: This hiring event by Workforce Solutions North Texas is perfect for those looking to work at the state hospital in Wichita Falls. Find more information here.

Catch the Mania Trivia at The High Dive: Head to The High Dive on Seymour Highway for their first trivia night. Find more information here.

Thursday, December 9, 2021: