What’s happening this week in Texoma, Dec. 6 – 9

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not sure what to do this week, take a look to see some of the fun stuff happening around Texoma.

Monday, December 6, 2021:

  • Balance Yoga + Barre Grand Opening: Head to Midwestern Parkway to attend grand opening festivities, including a ribbon cutting, food and drinks and a raffle. Find more information here.
  • Santa in Petrolia: Head to Petrolia to take pictures with Santa and drop off your wish list; he’ll even write back. Find more information here.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

  • VFW Charity Bingo: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8878 is holding their quarterly charity bingo on Seymour Highway. Find more information here.
  • Cookies with Santa: Join the folks at Iowa Park Clinic to share milk and cookies, take pictures with Santa and decorate ornaments. Find more information here.
  • A Polar Express Night: Santa will be visiting the Burkburnett Library Tuesday evening to take pictures in your pjs. Find more information here.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021:

  • NTX State Hospital Hiring Event: This hiring event by Workforce Solutions North Texas is perfect for those looking to work at the state hospital in Wichita Falls. Find more information here.
  • Catch the Mania Trivia at The High Dive: Head to The High Dive on Seymour Highway for their first trivia night. Find more information here.

Thursday, December 9, 2021:

  • WFAAC Holiday Open House: The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is holding their Holiday Open House. Find more information here.
  • Winter Wonderettes at Backdoor Theatre: What happens when Santa turns up missing? You can find out by attending Winter Wonderettes. Find more information here.
  • The Cloud Open House: Join The Cloud Medical Spa for their open house that promises drinks, a hot chocolate bar, food, door prizes and more. Find more information here.
  • NTX State Hospital Hiring Event: This hiring event by Workforce Solutions North Texas is perfect for those looking to work at the state hospital in Vernon. Find more information here.
  • Milk and cookies with Santa: Enjoy milk and cookies at Rockin H Land & Cattle Co. while taking pictures with Santa. Find more information here.
  • 3rd Annual Christmas Celebration in Duncan: Head to Duncan for ornament decorating, hot cocoa and cookies and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Find more information here.
  • Cookies with Santa in Electra: The Electra Hospital will have milk and cookies, pictures with Santa, reindeer food and ornament stations. Find more information here.

