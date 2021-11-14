What’s happening this week in Texoma – November 15-18, 2021

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Take a look to see what’s going on this week throughout Texoma.

Monday, November 15, 2021:

B’ Nutritious & Sweet Grand Opening: This new coffee and treat shop in Seymour is celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting, raffle and prizes. Find more information about this event here.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021:

Crunch Fitness 1st Birthday Party: Crunch Fitness is throwing a birthday party to celebrate one year in Wichita Falls. There will be cake, vendors, contests and prizes. Find more information about this event here.

Evening of Improv at the Winery: Backdoor Theatre and Horseshoe Bend Cellars are partnering to bring a night of improv to Wichita Falls. Find more information about this event here.

Texas-Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive: Texoma Community Credit Union is hosting this blood drive at their Southwest Parkway branch. Find more information about this event here.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021:

Dine to Donate at Texas Road House: The Kell House Heritage Center has partnered with Texas Road House to raise money for their annual Santa House at the Kell House event. All you have to do is eat dinner, and you could raise money for the event. Find more information about this event here.

Mural Movie Series – Wonder Woman 1984: Head out to the Lawton Public Library to take a picture in front of the mural, watch a movie and possible walk away with a prize. Find more information about this event here.

Thursday, November 18, 2021: