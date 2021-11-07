What’s happening this week in Texoma, November 8-11

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at events happening throughout this week across Texoma:
Monday, November 8, 2021:
- Tarzan the Musical Auditions: The Wichita Theatre is holding open auditions for their production of Tarzan the Musical that starts in February. More information can be found here.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021:
- Humble Texan Coffee Grand Opening: A new coffee shop is opening in Vernon, and they’re celebrating with $1 regular size drinks all day, plus other fun events. More information can be found here.
- Oh Joyful Ornament Painting Night: This event hosted at Horseshoe Bend Cellars and Winery promises a night of painting and complimentary wine. More information can be found here.
- Gallery Night: Meet local artists and enjoy their work at the Wichita Falls Art Association’s Gallery Night. More information can be found here.
- Burkburnett Town Hall: House Representative James Frank will be at Burkburnett’s Town Hall for discussions with locals. More information can be found here.
Wednesday, November 10, 2021:
- Welcome Great Pumpkin — The Bake-Off: Guarantee Title is inviting the public to taste and vote on pumpkin-inspired desserts cooked up by their own employees. More information can be found here.
Thursday, November 11, 2021:
- Spotlight on Songwriters: Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music performed by a few local artists at Kemp Center for the Arts. More information can be found here.
- 94.9 The Outlaw’s Veteran’s Day Salute: The Outlaw will have it’s 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Salute at Jordan Craft BBQ to help with the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter. More information can be found here.
- Dusty’s Karaoke Extravaganza: Check out a night of karaoke at this event at Iron Horse Pub. More information can be found here.
- Exit Laughing: The Palace Theatre in Duncan is showcasing this comedy they say you won’t want to miss. More information can be found here.