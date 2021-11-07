What’s happening this week in Texoma, November 8-11

Local News

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at events happening throughout this week across Texoma:

Monday, November 8, 2021:

  • Tarzan the Musical Auditions: The Wichita Theatre is holding open auditions for their production of Tarzan the Musical that starts in February. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021:

  • Welcome Great Pumpkin — The Bake-Off: Guarantee Title is inviting the public to taste and vote on pumpkin-inspired desserts cooked up by their own employees. More information can be found here.

Thursday, November 11, 2021:

