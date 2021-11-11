What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, November 12-14

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend is gearing up to be a busy one with all the events happening across Wichita Falls and Texoma! From art battles to vaccine clinics, here are a few ways you can spend your weekend.
Friday, November 12
- Alzheimer’s Association Fall Seminar: Take some time for yourself and join us for this interactive seminar, including content-rich sessions followed by live Q&A. More information can be found here.
- Pediatric Associates Vaccine Clinic: Pediatric Associates is having an appointment-based Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5 to 18 years of age. More information can be found here.
- Almost, Maine Presented by WFHS Theater: Get your tickets and join the residents of Almost, Maine for a magical night! More information can be found here.
Saturday, November 13
- Hangar Holiday: The Sheppard Spouses Club will host its two-day shopping event November 13 and 14. More information can be found here.
- Pediatric Associates Vaccine Clinic: Pediatric Associates is having an appointment-based Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5 to 18 years of age. More information can be found here.
- Art Battle: Watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during 3 fast-paced rounds and help vote to determine the winner! More information can be found here.
- Almost, Maine Presented by WFHS Theater: Get your tickets and join the residents of Almost, Maine for a magical night! More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Symphony Orchesta: The 74th season opener of the WFSO is starting off the season with a “Tribute to Texas”. More information can be found here.
- 1st Annual #BXTRM Fall Festival: The event will host over 100 vendors, over 15 performing artisits, axe thorwing, archery, car/bike show, and more! More information can be found here.
- Brave American Dance Fitness Event: All proceeds from this event go to benefit “Base Camp Lindsey” in Wichita Falls. More information can be found here.
- Music Ancient and Modern: This concert will feature an organ and trupent, presented by Dr. Joseph Cooper and Dr. Christina Hargis. More information can be found here.
Sunday, November 14
- Hangar Holiday: The Sheppard Spouses Club will host its two-day shopping event November 13 and 14. More information can be found here.
- Piano Concert by Jeffery Ou: Enjoy an evening of Samuel Barber and and Frederic Chopin at Trinity United Methodist Church. More information can be found here.