What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, November 12-14

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend is gearing up to be a busy one with all the events happening across Wichita Falls and Texoma! From art battles to vaccine clinics, here are a few ways you can spend your weekend.

Friday, November 12

Alzheimer’s Association Fall Seminar: Take some time for yourself and join us for this interactive seminar, including content-rich sessions followed by live Q&A. More information can be found here.

Pediatric Associates Vaccine Clinic: Pediatric Associates is having an appointment-based Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5 to 18 years of age. More information can be found here.

Almost, Maine Presented by WFHS Theater: Get your tickets and join the residents of Almost, Maine for a magical night! More information can be found here.

Saturday, November 13

Sunday, November 14