What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, November 19-21

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is here in Texoma! From Harvest Craft Shows to the Winter Wonderettes, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma.
Friday, November 19
- Winter Wonderettes at Backdoor Theatre: What happens when Santa turns up missing? You can find out by attending Winter Wonderettes. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs New Mexico Ice Wolves will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.
- Cirque Italia Water Circus: Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops to take you along a magical dream like journey. More information can be found here.
- Fall Harvest Craft Show: Take a trip to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for three days of shopping fun at Lawton’s Craft Harvest Show. More information can be found here.
Saturday, November 20
- MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run: Kicking off the Fantasy of Lights will be a 5k of 1-Mile Fun Run. More information can be found here.
- Arrow Trade Days: Come shop local vendors while listening to live music. Food trucks will be available. More information can be found here.
- Thanksgiving at the Market: Head to the Downtown Farmers Market for a Thanksgiving-themed sampling curated by the talented owner of The Gypsy Kit. More information can be found here.
- Nature Tots, Critters in the Cold: Read autumn stories, make a pincone bird feeder, create a turkey track print, and more. More information can be found here.
- Science Saturday, Have a STEAM Autumn: Compete in Turkey Trivia, learn about the Turkey Timeline, plant a tree, and more! More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs New Mexico Ice Wolves will play at 7 p.m. this Saturday night. More information can be found here.
Sunday, November 21
- Turkey Day: A Wichita Falls church will give away hundreds of turkeys to Texoma families on their 20th annual Turkey Day. More information can be found here.
- Arrow Trade Days: Come shop local vendors while listening to live music. Food trucks will be available. More information can be found here.
