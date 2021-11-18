What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, November 19-21

Here’s a list of events happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and the Texoma area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is here in Texoma! From Harvest Craft Shows to the Winter Wonderettes, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma.

Friday, November 19

Winter Wonderettes at Backdoor Theatre: What happens when Santa turns up missing? You can find out by attending Winter Wonderettes. More information can be found here.

Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs New Mexico Ice Wolves will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.

Cirque Italia Water Circus: Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops to take you along a magical dream like journey. More information can be found here.

Fall Harvest Craft Show: Take a trip to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for three days of shopping fun at Lawton’s Craft Harvest Show. More information can be found here.

Saturday, November 20

Sunday, November 21