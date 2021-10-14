What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 15-17

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some exciting events are happening this weekend in Wichita Falls! Get outside and enjoy the fall weather and fun this weekend in town with the following events.
October 15, 2021:
- Dancing for the Stars: Our very own Zach Verdea, along with other local celebrities will be dancing to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sister of Wichita Falls. More information can be found here.
- Bug BioBlitz: Join River Bend Nature Center for a guided tour with bug experts. This program is for adults , but children are welcome. More information can be found here.
- Free Showing of COCO: Bring your lawn chair sand head over to the Wichita Falls Farmers Market for a free showing of the movie COCO. More information can be found here.
- Mystery Art Exhibit and Auction: Experience mystery art and maybe even some from your favorite artists. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey Game: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Lone Star Brahmas will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.
October 16, 2021:
- Taco Fest Cookoff: Join Mayor Stephen Santellana and Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative at Bud Daniels Park for the first even Taco Fest in Wichita Falls. More information can be found here.
- Positive Womens Conference: Discover new ways to sell your products and services online while focusing on self improvment and Christianity. More information can be found here.
- Sounds of Speedway Oktoberfest: Enjoy music from the Lederhosen Junkies as they put their twist on German folk songs. More information can be found here.
- Mystery Art Exhibit and Auction: Experience mystery art and maybe even some from your favorite artists. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey Game: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Lone Star Brahmas will play at 7 p.m. this Saturday night. More information can be found here.
October 17, 2021
- The Anatomy o an Ofrenda: Learn about and make your own ofrenda to be displayed during this years Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life. More information can be found here.