What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 29-31

Here’s a list of events happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and the Texoma area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween weekend is finally here and we’ve gathered a list of activities to fill your weekend with plenty of tricks and treats.

October 29, 2021:

Putting Fore a Purpose Golf Tournament: Cattle Baron’s Ball is celebrating their 30th anniversary in Wichita Falls with the start of a golf tournament. More information can be found here.

Haunted Tours at the Kell House: A landmark home in Wichita Falls is hosting haunted tours on Halloween weekend. More information can be found here.

The Kell House Movie and Haunted Tour: Watch the feature filmed in the Kell House on site after expeiencing a haunted tour of the house. More information can be found here.

Trail of Fear Haunted Scream Park: Celebrate this weekend with a combination of indoor and outdoor attractions and activities, vendors, shows and fun for all ages. More information can be found here.

October 30, 2021:

October 31, 2021: