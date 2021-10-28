What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 29-31

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween weekend is finally here and we’ve gathered a list of activities to fill your weekend with plenty of tricks and treats.
October 29, 2021:
- Putting Fore a Purpose Golf Tournament: Cattle Baron’s Ball is celebrating their 30th anniversary in Wichita Falls with the start of a golf tournament. More information can be found here.
- Haunted Tours at the Kell House: A landmark home in Wichita Falls is hosting haunted tours on Halloween weekend. More information can be found here.
- The Kell House Movie and Haunted Tour: Watch the feature filmed in the Kell House on site after expeiencing a haunted tour of the house. More information can be found here.
- Trail of Fear Haunted Scream Park: Celebrate this weekend with a combination of indoor and outdoor attractions and activities, vendors, shows and fun for all ages. More information can be found here.
October 30, 2021:
- Downtown Trick or Treat: Twenty-two businesses downtown will come together to offer a fun and unique trick-or-treat experience. More information can be found here.
- Kell House Jack o’Lantern Jubilee: Children can participate in fall activities such as decorating a pumpkin, playing games, and taking fall-themed pictures at the house. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Brewing Company Costume Party: Come dressed to impress, the first 15 people to show up will recieve a beer token for a free beer. More information can be found here.
- Los Muertos, A Celebration of Life: Mexican foods, feature choreographed dancers, activities and live music including mariachi. More information can be found here.
- Science Saturday, All Things Halloween: Discover Halloween traditions, create a costume, peform a spooky expirament, and make a Halloween concoction. More information can be found here.
- SICK Minestries Trunk or Treat: Step Recovery Program of Texoma Cowboy Church, is hosting an event that’s fun and safe for the whole family. More information can be found here.
- Community Fest: Fun for the whole family includes hayride, face painting, outdoor games with prizes & candy at Evangel Church. More information can be found here.
- Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Fun Fest: This is a free event filled with games, candy, and fun for the whole family. More information can be found here.
- Bingo, Bags, and Badges: Patsy’s House will be holding their fourth annual Bingo, Bags & Badges event for a night of fun and fundraising. More information can be found here.
- Legacy Car Club Annual Trunk or Treat: The cars and car lovers will be passing out candy at this free event. More information can be found here.
- Trail of Fear Haunted Scream Park: Celebrate this weekend with a combination of indoor and outdoor attractions and activities, vendors, shows and fun for all ages. More information can be found here.
- Altus High School Haunted House: Altus High School is holding a haunted house to raise funds for their junior class. More information can be found here.
- Fish or Treat: The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is getting ready for its annual Fish or Treat event. More information can be found here.
October 31, 2021:
- Rocky Horror Picture Show: Movie showing and costume contest will take place at the Backdoor Theatre. More information can be found here.
- First Baptist Church Trunk or Treak: Enjoy free food trucks and trunk or treating in your Halloween costumes. More information can be found here.
- Life Church Drive-Thru Candy: Make your way through the Pumpkin Patch and receive a bag of candy for each person in your vehicle. More information can be found here.
- Sweet 1020, No Tricks Just Treats: Celebrate Halloween by decorating a pumpkin cake. All supplies are included. More information can be found here.
- Trail of Fear Haunted Scream Park: Celebrate this weekend with a combination of indoor and outdoor attractions and activities, vendors, shows and fun for all ages. More information can be found here.
- Burkburnett Fall Festival: This free event will have games, a bounce house, food, door prizes and of course candy. More information can be found here.