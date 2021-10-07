What’s happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 8-10

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of events happening in Wichita Falls and Texoma to keep you busy all weekend!

October 8, 2021:

Just Between Friends Pop-Up Sale: Shop over 75,000 items on sale up to 90% off at this pop-up shopping event. More information can be found here.

Mystery Art Exhibit and Auction: Experience mystery art and maybe even some from your favorite artists. More information can be found here.

Danny Gokey Stand In Faith Tour: Danny Gokey will be at Evangel Church as part of his Stand In Faith Tour. More information can be found here.

October 9, 2021

October 10, 2021