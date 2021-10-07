What’s happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 8-10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of events happening in Wichita Falls and Texoma to keep you busy all weekend!

October 8, 2021:

October 9, 2021

October 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News