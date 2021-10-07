What’s happening this weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 8-10

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of events happening in Wichita Falls and Texoma to keep you busy all weekend!
October 8, 2021:
- Just Between Friends Pop-Up Sale: Shop over 75,000 items on sale up to 90% off at this pop-up shopping event. More information can be found here.
- Mystery Art Exhibit and Auction: Experience mystery art and maybe even some from your favorite artists. More information can be found here.
- Danny Gokey Stand In Faith Tour: Danny Gokey will be at Evangel Church as part of his Stand In Faith Tour. More information can be found here.
October 9, 2021
- Fall in the Falls: You can take part of the celebration of cooler temperatures approaching at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market. More information can be found here.
- Mad Hatter Tea Party: Don’t be late! Join for a very important date at the Kell House Gardens. Reservations are required. More information can be found here.
- Lip Sync presented by Rider High School Theatre Department: Watch student-directed musical lip sync skits. More information can be found here.
- Science Saturday, Autumn Mysteries: Plant an autumn garden, look for signs of autumn along the trail, and more! More information can be found here.
- Nature Tots, Autum Leaves: Read autumn stories, create a leaf collage, and plant a wildflower at River Bend Nature Center. More information can be found here.
October 10, 2021
- Prohibition Party at the Kell House Museum: The event will feature live jazz music, live painting, a cash bar, tours of Kell House and photography. More information can be found here.
- Parks and Recreation Cheerleading Clinic and Contest: This free event is for all age groups up to 6th grade. More information can be found here.