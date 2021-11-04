What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls, November 5-7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at events happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Friday, November 5, 2021:
- Christmas Magic: The Junior League of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its fortieth year while raising money to benefit the community. More information about this holiday event can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Lone Star Brahamas will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.
Saturday, November 6, 2021:
- Christmas Magic: The Junior League of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its fortieth year while raising money to benefit the community. More information about this holiday event can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Lone Star Brahamas will play at 7 p.m. this Saturday night. More information can be found here.
- Chad Prather and Friends: Chad Prather, one of the the country’s fastest rising comedians, will be performing live. More information can be found here.
Sunday, November 7, 2021:
- Christmas Magic: The Junior League of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its fortieth year while raising money to benefit the community. More information about this holiday event can be found here.