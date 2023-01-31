Ice and frozen precipitation covering the roads in Downtown Wichita Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (Photo by Kyle Guthrie of KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures in Wichita Falls have brought many local routines to a halt thanks to the hazardous road conditions they’ve caused.

Several public services have been forced to close their doors, cancel their services altogether, or report some form of delay due to icy road conditions. One such public service is the City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls reported on Monday, January 30, 2023, that Monday’s regularly scheduled trash pickup service was forced to cease after crews had completed about 60% of the city’s trash pickup in the name of safety.

Officials said crews would resume Monday’s regular trash pickup on Tuesday, weather permitting.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, officials announced that sanitation crews had completed all of Monday’s trash pickup schedule and began work on the pickup schedule for Tuesday. They said they would continue to work to complete Tuesday’s trash pickup on Wednesday, February 1.

In order to allow sanitation crews to complete Tuesday’s trash pickup, city officials announced on Tuesday, January 31, that there will be no curbside organic pickup on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Officials said, weather permitting, the sanitation department hopes to be back on schedule with local trash pickup beginning Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Wichita Falls Landfill has remained open as icy road conditions continue. The Wichita Falls Transfer Station located on Lawrence Road closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30, but reopened on Tuesday, January 31, maintaining its regular operating hours.

As of the publication of this post, no plans have been announced for closing the Wichita Falls Landfill or Transfer Station.

Updates can be found on the official City of Wichita Falls Facebook Page or by following Texoma's Homepage on Facebook.

