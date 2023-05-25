WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many residents of Wichita Falls are wondering what exactly it is they saw floating in the sky on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m., our newsroom began receiving calls from viewers and community members in Wichita Falls inquiring about an object they observed floating in the sky.

White Object in Wichita Falls Sky on Thursday, May 23, 2023 (Barry Levy, KFDX/KJTL)

Barry Levy with KFDX/KJTL Creative Services captured several photographs of the object that can be seen in the slideshow above.

Though the object is believed to be a balloon of some sort, it has not been identified at this time. Our newsroom has attempted to contact officials with Sheppard Air Force Base for more information.

The origin of the object is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.