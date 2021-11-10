When and where veterans will be honored across Texoma on Veteran’s Day

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day, where Americans take the time to honor those who’ve served our country in the Armed Forces.

In Texoma, several events and specials are available for community participation in honor of local veterans.

Below is a list of events happening on November 11 in Texoma to honor veterans

Several local restaurants are offering free meals for veterans on November 11. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

There are several organizations that offer resources to serve and assist local veterans throughout the year. Resources can be found here.

This story will be updated regularly, so make sure to check back with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest events in Texoma.

If you have a Veteran’s Day event you would like the public to know about, please send details of the event and any photos or flyers to news@kfdx.com.