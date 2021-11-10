When and where veterans will be honored across Texoma on Veteran’s Day

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day, where Americans take the time to honor those who’ve served our country in the Armed Forces.
In Texoma, several events and specials are available for community participation in honor of local veterans.
Below is a list of events happening on November 11 in Texoma to honor veterans
- The Wichita Falls Independent School District is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Memorial Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. More details on this event can be found here.
- Midwestern State University is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the entrance of the Hardin Administration Building at 11 a.m. More details on this event can be found here.
- 94.9 The Outlaw’s 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Salute featuring several artists begins at 6 p.m. at Jordan Craft BBQ in Wichita Falls. More details on this event can be found here.
- The Olney Cub Center will be hosting a veterans honorary service and meal, with the event beginning at 11 a.m. and the meal at noon. More details on this event can be found here.
Several local restaurants are offering free meals for veterans on November 11. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.
There are several organizations that offer resources to serve and assist local veterans throughout the year. Resources can be found here.
This story will be updated regularly, so make sure to check back with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest events in Texoma.
If you have a Veteran’s Day event you would like the public to know about, please send details of the event and any photos or flyers to news@kfdx.com.