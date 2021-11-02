When does Daylight Saving Time end?

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The biannual changing of the clock is coming up for Texomans.

Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Don’t forget to set the clocks back one hour before going to sleep or stay up till 2 a.m. to set them.

In case you are wondering, we will ‘spring forward’ on March 13, 2022, when Texomans will turn the clocks an hour forward.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 established a system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the nation.

In 2017 and 2019, Texas lawmakers tried to abolish the time change and both tries failed.

Multiple bills were filed during the 2021 Legislature, including a few times during special sessions, but most bills remained filed or did not make it past the first reading.