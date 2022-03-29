WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A trial date has been set for the former president of the Patterson Auto Group over a year after his initial arrest for human trafficking and indecency with a child.

Patterson mugshot courtesy Wichita County jail roster

Anthony Ryan Patterson will appear before a jury on November 14, 2022 on six felony charges, including indecency with a child and trafficking of a person.

During a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, March 29, 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy Tuesday ordered the case be specially set for a jury trial, giving the trial priority above all other cases to be tried that day.

Patterson was arrested February 3, 2021 on warrants from the Texas Rangers for human trafficking and indecency with a child.

Patterson was indicted by a grand jury on May 20, 2021 on a total of six charges after only being arrested on two.

Patterson’s charge of continuous human trafficking happens when two human trafficking incidents happen 30 days or more apart, according to a courthouse source.

This charge comes with a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Wichita County Grand Jury also added two additional indecency and human trafficking charges, according to a source.

Patterson’s bonds were $600,000, which he posted the day after he was indicted. His conditions include remaining in Wichita County, wearing a GPS ankle monitor, having no contact with anyone under the age of 18, surrendering his passport, and not being allowed to use or possess alcohol or drugs.

According to court documents, Patterson allegedly trafficked two young girls from Vernon for sexual purposes in his home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wichita Falls Police Department began an investigation into allegations of indecency with a child by exposure in December 2017 involving two girls, ages ten and eight, both from Vernon.

During an interview with the ten-year-old victim at Patsy’s House, she told authorities that Jandreani Dashimella Bell took her to Wichita Falls on two occasions.

Bell was arrested in January 2021 and is charged with attempted trafficking of a person and two counts of trafficking of a person.

On January 27, an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office met with Bell and her attorney where she was asked to identify “Anthony” from a photo line-up, which resulted in Bell identifying Patterson as the man she had met on the online website “Backpage’ in 2017.