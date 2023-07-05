WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A discount home goods supplier will be setting up shop in Wichita Falls in the near future.

HomeGoods, a major home furnishings discount store in the same business family as TJ Maxx and Marshalls, will be opening a storefront in Wichita Falls, officials confirmed on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Samantha Abbatessa, Marketing Supervisor with HomeGoods corporate office, confirmed a new HomeGoods storefront will be coming to Wichita Falls. She said they anticipate the store will open later in 2023.

According to Abbatessa, more information on the grand opening will be released closer to the store’s opening date.

Future home of HomeGoods in Wichita Falls (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Back in October 2022, the KFDX newsroom obtained a copy of a pending lease agreement for the shopping center at Quail Creek Crossing, located at the corner of Lawrence Road and Maplewood Avenue in Wichita Falls.

Several retailers were listed in the lease agreement as holding a pending lease at the shopping center, with HomeGoods among them. Our newsroom reached out to the HomeGoods corporate office, who said no plans had been announced regarding a store in Wichita Falls at that time.

Though it is unclear the exact date HomeGoods will open in Wichita Falls, a map within the lease agreement shows that the new storefront will be located in the former home of Bed, Bath & Beyond next to Michael’s in Quail Creek Crossing.

Quail Creek Crossing has bolstered its list of retailers in recent months, adding national apparel stores Old Navy and American Eagle after their departures from Sikes Senter Mall, as well as a second location of Bath & Body Works.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.