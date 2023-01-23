WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With winter weather in Texoma and forecasted snow accumulation for a majority of the viewing area, you may be wondering when all the snow is going to start falling.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, skies are clear with a high of 54 and a low of 34, with temperatures declining as the day goes on. The arctic air will cause temperatures to reach near freezing but not hit that 32-degree mark.

Tuesday is when the region could see some winter precipitation starting in the late morning and going into the afternoon with a slushy snow mix.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s a timeline, based on forecasts from Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and the National Weather Service.

Tuesday Afternoon (January 24) — Rain and snow will start to fall before 11 a.m. and switch to rain between 11 and 12 and then after noon switch to snow. The temperatures will fall day reaching 33 degrees around 5 p.m. There is a 100% chance of precipitation Tuesday with a possible snow accumulation of one to three inches.

— Rain and snow will start to fall before 11 a.m. and switch to rain between 11 and 12 and then after noon switch to snow. The temperatures will fall day reaching 33 degrees around 5 p.m. There is a 100% chance of precipitation Tuesday with a possible snow accumulation of one to three inches. Tuesday Overnight (January 24) — Snowfall is expected to continue stopping before midnight. Temps will reach below freezing with a low near 29 degrees. It will remain cloudy overnight.

— Snowfall is expected to continue stopping before midnight. Temps will reach below freezing with a low near 29 degrees. It will remain cloudy overnight. Wednesday (January 25) — Snowfall is expected to stop. We will see temps climb to 42 degrees bringing us above the freezing point which could allow the accumulated snow to melt. As the sun sets, the skies will be mostly clear with a low of around 24.

— Snowfall is expected to stop. We will see temps climb to 42 degrees bringing us above the freezing point which could allow the accumulated snow to melt. As the sun sets, the skies will be mostly clear with a low of around 24. Thursday (January 26) — No precipitation is expected Thursday with sunny skies and a high near 46 and a low near 28 degrees.