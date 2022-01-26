WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A storm system will move across the Texoma on Wednesday and bring the next round of wintry precipitation. Precipitation with this event is expected to fall as snow and areas of freezing drizzle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Childress and Cottle Counties from 3:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger Counties from 9:00 AM CST to Midnight CST.

Wintry precipitation will begin early Wednesday morning across the northwestern portions of the South Plains and the southwestern Texas Panhandle. The activity will spread to the east and southeast throughout the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Snowfall: Forecast models show accumulation amounts ranging from a dusting to two inches across Texoma.

Travel Concerns: Bridges, overpasses and some area roadways will become slick and hazardous on Wednesday across Texoma. This will cause some impacts to the morning and evening commutes.

National Weather Service Snow and Ice Accumulation Forecasts:

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.