When will the Maplewood extension work be complete?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A major step in reducing traffic congestion in the Lawrence Road-Maplewood area could be complete by the end of the month.

The Maplewood Extension project is near completion. The $2.4 million project will turn Maplewood into four lanes all the way between Lawrence Road and McNiel Avenue. The project is being paid for with a bond approved by voters in 2018.

The main purpose of this extension is to improve traffic flow. Construction on the west end of the project began in Janaury with construction expected to last threw months.

Crews added fencing to the east side, replaced the sidewalk, and energized lights. On the west end, the road will be widening and traffic signals will be installed where Maplewood and McNiel meet.

City officials said they should be finished in the next couple of weeks to the end of May. The city will inform the public once it’s done.