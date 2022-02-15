WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council has paved the way for scooters to be used in downtown Wichita Falls, but when will that actually become a reality?

On Tuesday, February 15, the Wichita Falls City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amending Chapter 94, Article 1, Section 94-15 to allow for the permitting and operation of Personal Mobility Devices with the Central Business District.

While the City Council is moving forward to bring scooters downtown, that doesn’t mean scooters will begin materializing overnight.

Now, the council will have to approve a vendor to supply downtown Wichita Falls with scooters. When they do, they are planning on starting with 20 scooters.

The vendor still needs to be selected at a later City Council meeting, but once the item is on the City Council agenda, it won’t be long before a new way to get around appears downtown.

