WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday morning saw a large burst of sleet mixed with thunder and lighting but that isn’t the last of winter weather for Texoma.

Many schools, businesses, and medical clinics are now closing for the second day in a row due to the icy conditions and cold temperatures outside.

Winter precipitation is expected to end Thursday afternoon and temperatures will slightly increase Friday, dip slightly on Saturday and jump into the 50s on Sunday.

Wednesday night we are expected to see more patchy freezing rain and drizzle throughout out the area. Along with the freezing rain, there will be light sleet and snow across the region.

Road conditions are still expected to be at their worst Thursday morning, especially on the less-traveled roads.