When will your trash be picked up during the holidays?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City offices will be closed for the Christmas Holiday on Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, as well as New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31.

City of Wichita Falls adjusted trash pickup schedule

The Christmas trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21.

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 22.

Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, December 23.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 22.

The Transfer Station will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

The New Year’s trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: