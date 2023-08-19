WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Continued heat dominates our current and extended forecast. After a record high of 109 today, expect a low of 77. Tomorrow, expect much the same as today with a high of 110 and a low of 76. Please keep in mind that this heat can really take a toll on the body. Be sure you are drinking plenty of water, remain indoors if possible, if outside, take frequent breaks find shade when you can.

Heat Warnings And Advisories

A strong ridge of high pressure remains the dominant force in the atmosphere, the main contributor to our weather pattern. With little movement or weakening of the high pressure, high temperatures will continue to remain in the triple digits, at least, for the next 10 days.

500mb Upper Air

Though the highs remain quite hot, the lows are not going to be closer to average. Easterly winds will aid in a little relief in the evening hours of Sunday through Tuesday.