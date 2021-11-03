Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the next week, over a million doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped out to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties.

This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to approve the child-sized dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

In the state of Texas alone, there are over 2.9 million kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

Below is a full list of providers in Texoma who will receive doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine:

Providers Receiving Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

Childress County

Fox Rural Health Clinic — 300 doses
901 U.S. Hwy 83 N
Childress, TX

Clay County

Henrietta Pharmacy — 300 doses
124 N Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX

Hardeman County

Hardeman County Clinic — 300 doses
404 Mercer Street
Quanah, TX

Haskell County

The Drug Store — 300 doses
100 S. Avenue E
Haskell, TX

Wichita County

Electra Medical Clinic — 300 doses
1207 Bailey Street
Electra, TX

Wichita Falls

WF-WC Public Health District — 1,200 doses
1700 3rd Street
Wichita Falls, TX

Community Healthcare Center — 600 doses
200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Wichita Falls, TX

Clinics of North Texas — 600 doses
501 Midwestern Parkway E
Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional Health Care System — 500 doses
1600 11th Street
Wichita Falls, TX

Wise County

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 005 — 300 doses
1203 U.S. Hwy 380
Bridgeport, TX

Young County

Olney Family Clinic — 300 doses
100 S. Avenue M
Olney, TX

No providers were listed as receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Archer, Baylor, Foard, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton, or Wilbarger Counties.

The full list of providers receiving pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

