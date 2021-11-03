Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the next week, over a million doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped out to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties.

This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to approve the child-sized dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

In the state of Texas alone, there are over 2.9 million kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

Below is a full list of providers in Texoma who will receive doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine:

Providers Receiving Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

Childress County Fox Rural Health Clinic — 300 doses

901 U.S. Hwy 83 N

Childress, TX Clay County Henrietta Pharmacy — 300 doses

124 N Bridge Street

Henrietta, TX Hardeman County Hardeman County Clinic — 300 doses

404 Mercer Street

Quanah, TX Haskell County The Drug Store — 300 doses

100 S. Avenue E

Haskell, TX Wichita County Electra Medical Clinic — 300 doses

1207 Bailey Street

Electra, TX Wichita Falls WF-WC Public Health District — 1,200 doses

1700 3rd Street

Wichita Falls, TX Community Healthcare Center — 600 doses

200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Wichita Falls, TX Clinics of North Texas — 600 doses

501 Midwestern Parkway E

Wichita Falls, TX United Regional Health Care System — 500 doses

1600 11th Street

Wichita Falls, TX Wise County Brookshire’s Pharmacy 005 — 300 doses

1203 U.S. Hwy 380

Bridgeport, TX Young County Olney Family Clinic — 300 doses

100 S. Avenue M

Olney, TX

No providers were listed as receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Archer, Baylor, Foard, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton, or Wilbarger Counties.

The full list of providers receiving pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.