Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the next week, over a million doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped out to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties.
This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to approve the child-sized dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
In the state of Texas alone, there are over 2.9 million kids between the ages of 5 and 11.
Below is a full list of providers in Texoma who will receive doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine:
Providers Receiving Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines
Childress County
Fox Rural Health Clinic — 300 doses
901 U.S. Hwy 83 N
Childress, TX
Clay County
Henrietta Pharmacy — 300 doses
124 N Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX
Hardeman County
Hardeman County Clinic — 300 doses
404 Mercer Street
Quanah, TX
Haskell County
The Drug Store — 300 doses
100 S. Avenue E
Haskell, TX
Wichita County
Electra Medical Clinic — 300 doses
1207 Bailey Street
Electra, TX
Wichita Falls
WF-WC Public Health District — 1,200 doses
1700 3rd Street
Wichita Falls, TX
Community Healthcare Center — 600 doses
200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Wichita Falls, TX
Clinics of North Texas — 600 doses
501 Midwestern Parkway E
Wichita Falls, TX
United Regional Health Care System — 500 doses
1600 11th Street
Wichita Falls, TX
Wise County
Brookshire’s Pharmacy 005 — 300 doses
1203 U.S. Hwy 380
Bridgeport, TX
Young County
Olney Family Clinic — 300 doses
100 S. Avenue M
Olney, TX
No providers were listed as receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Archer, Baylor, Foard, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton, or Wilbarger Counties.
The full list of providers receiving pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.