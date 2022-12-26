WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Wichita Falls who opted for a natural Christmas tree in 2022 have several local options for disposing of it.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are urging residents to use one of their disposal sites once they decide to take down their natural Christmas tree.

Beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, the City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department and the Parks Department have designated four locations for residents to dispose of natural Christmas trees.

Drop-off locations for natural Christmas trees include the following:

Disposed trees will be used by the Parks Department as mulch throughout city parks.

All tree stands, decorations, and lights must be removed from natural Christmas trees prior to dropping them off at one of the above locations.

City drop-off locations will be available until Sunday, January 8, 2023.