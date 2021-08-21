Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wichita County

Texas State COVID-19 Testing. (Photo by: Texas State University)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a one-week period from August 13 to August 20, the Wichita County Health District confirmed 556 new cases of Coronavirus. In the same period the health district reported 10 COVID-related deaths.

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms, even if it’s just a sore throat and runny nose, is encouraged to get tested for the Coronavirus, no matter their vaccination status.

The Wichita County Health District lists the following locations as places to get tested:

  • Walgreens Pharmacy
    • Follow the link above to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing at any Walgreens.
  • CVS Pharmacy
    • Follow the link above to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing at any CVS.

