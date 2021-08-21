Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a one-week period from August 13 to August 20, the Wichita County Health District confirmed 556 new cases of Coronavirus. In the same period the health district reported 10 COVID-related deaths.

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms, even if it’s just a sore throat and runny nose, is encouraged to get tested for the Coronavirus, no matter their vaccination status.

The Wichita County Health District lists the following locations as places to get tested:

Community Health Care Center 200 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 766-6306



Community Med Urgent Care 3210 Midwestern Parkway, Suite 500, Wichita Falls (940) 488-4616



Clinics of North Texas 501 Midwestern Parkway E, Wichita Falls (940) 766-3551



Texoma Primary Care Clinic 5500 Kell Boulevard, Suite 500, Wichita Falls (940) 264-2273



United Regional Physician Group 4327 Barnett Road, Wichita Falls (940) 764-5200



Electra Memorial Hospital 1207 S Bailey Street, Electra (940) 495-3981



Walgreens Pharmacy Follow the link above to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing at any Walgreens.

