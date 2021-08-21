WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Health District has moved to updating the new COVID numbers daily instead of weekly after a sharp increase in COVID-19 rates.
United Regional Health Care System officials released a statement urging the public to continue to get vaccinated to prevent further hospitalizations and serious illnesses.
The Wichita County Health District provides the following list of places in Wichita County where you can go to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no charge:
- Franklin Pharmacy
- 1013 Brook Avenue, Wichita Falls
- (940) 723-7145
- North Texas State Hospital
- 6515 Kemp Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 692-1220
- Midwestern State University Vinson Student Health Center
- 3410 Taft Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 397-4231
- Trott’s Call Field Drug
- 4122 Call Field Road, Wichita Falls
- (940) 694-1234
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- 5420 Kell West Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 692-5888
- Clinics of North Texas
- 501 Midwestern Parkway E, Wichita Falls
- (940) 766-3551
- United Regional Hospital
- 1600 11th Street, Wichita Falls
- (940) 764-7000
- Sams Club Pharmacy 8224
- 3801 Kell E Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 691-7296
- Community Healthcare Center
- 200 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 766-6306
- Harvest Drug & Gift
- 4426 Kell W Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 692-7081
- Texoma Cancer Center
- 5400 Kell W Boulevard, Wichita Falls
- (940) 691-8271
- Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District
- 1700 3rd Street, Wichita Falls
- (940) 761-7909
- United Supermarkets Pharmacy
- Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any United-Family pharmacy.
- Walmart Pharmacy
- Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any Walmart pharmacy.
- CVS Pharmacy
- Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any CVS pharmacy.
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy
- Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any Walgreen’s pharmacy.
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- 1207 S Bailey Street, Electra
- (940) 495-3981
- Iowa Park Clinic
- 405 SE Access Road, Iowa Park
- (940) 592-3500
- Hawk Pharmacy
- 120 W Park Avenue, Iowa Park
- (940) 592-4191