FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence […]

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Health District has moved to updating the new COVID numbers daily instead of weekly after a sharp increase in COVID-19 rates.

United Regional Health Care System officials released a statement urging the public to continue to get vaccinated to prevent further hospitalizations and serious illnesses.

The Wichita County Health District provides the following list of places in Wichita County where you can go to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no charge:

Franklin Pharmacy 1013 Brook Avenue, Wichita Falls (940) 723-7145



North Texas State Hospital 6515 Kemp Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 692-1220



Midwestern State University Vinson Student Health Center 3410 Taft Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 397-4231



Trott’s Call Field Drug 4122 Call Field Road, Wichita Falls (940) 694-1234



Kell West Regional Hospital 5420 Kell West Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 692-5888



Clinics of North Texas 501 Midwestern Parkway E, Wichita Falls (940) 766-3551



United Regional Hospital 1600 11th Street, Wichita Falls (940) 764-7000



Sams Club Pharmacy 8224 3801 Kell E Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 691-7296



Community Healthcare Center 200 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 766-6306



Harvest Drug & Gift 4426 Kell W Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 692-7081



Texoma Cancer Center 5400 Kell W Boulevard, Wichita Falls (940) 691-8271



Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District 1700 3rd Street, Wichita Falls (940) 761-7909



United Supermarkets Pharmacy Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any United-Family pharmacy.



Walmart Pharmacy Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any Walmart pharmacy.



CVS Pharmacy Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any CVS pharmacy.



Walgreen’s Pharmacy Follow the link above to schedule a vaccine at any Walgreen’s pharmacy.



Electra Memorial Hospital 1207 S Bailey Street, Electra (940) 495-3981



Iowa Park Clinic 405 SE Access Road, Iowa Park (940) 592-3500

