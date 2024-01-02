TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Entering into a historically low month for blood donations, Our Blood Institute is getting a head start on its 2024 blood supply.

Urging everyone 16 years and older to come out of hibernation and participate in January’s blood drives, OBI is offering multiple chances for you to make a difference throughout the month.

As the first month of the year poses challenges in acquiring life-saving donations due to post-holiday fatigue or chilly weather, OBI requires 1,200 monthly donations to maintain a solid blood supply.

To combat these wintery woes, all January and February donors will receive a free, glow-in-the-dark “When I’m not Hibernating, I’m Donating Blood” T-shirt.

Receive your stylish shirt and save lives at any of these locations and pop-ups:

Sheridan Medical Group : Find the Bloodmobile at 1119 South Red River Expressway in Burkburnett on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

: Find the Bloodmobile at 1119 South Red River Expressway in Burkburnett on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wichita Falls Boots and Badges : Join OBI representatives at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 4605 Cypress Ave. on Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Join OBI representatives at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 4605 Cypress Ave. on Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Premier High School : Find the Bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Wichita Falls school at 2201 Kemp Blvd.

: Find the Bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Wichita Falls school at 2201 Kemp Blvd. Texoma Community Credit Union : Stop by TCCU at 4019 Southwest Pkwy from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

: Stop by TCCU at 4019 Southwest Pkwy from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Crowell High School : Join OBI representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 400 Logan St. in Crowell.

: Join OBI representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 400 Logan St. in Crowell. Nissan of Wichita Falls : Find the Bloodmobile at the Kell dealership from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

: Find the Bloodmobile at the Kell dealership from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Foundation Automotive: Stop by the Kia location on Old Jacksboro Hwy on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on upcoming blood drives, visit OBI’s website or call (940) 689-2400.