Where to make donations for Tree of Lights Campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Hospice of Wichita Falls is getting closer on its goal for The Tree Of Lights Campaign but they’re still in need of help.



As of Tuesday afternoon, they raised $141,000 out of their goal amount which is $275,000.



They’re hoping to reach their goal by 5:00 p.m. this Friday.



If they reach their goal, they will light the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of the Chase Bank Tower.



Below is a list of donation options: