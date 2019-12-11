Where to make donations for Tree of Lights Campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Hospice of Wichita Falls is getting closer on its goal for The Tree Of Lights Campaign but they’re still in need of help.
As of Tuesday afternoon, they raised $141,000 out of their goal amount which is $275,000.
They’re hoping to reach their goal by 5:00 p.m. this Friday.
If they reach their goal, they will light the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of the Chase Bank Tower.
Below is a list of donation options:
- Drop by Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Call Hospice of WF (940) 691-0982 during our business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The Tree of Lights table at Market Street Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 -p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Sikes Senter Mall Kiosk on Saturday, December 7t from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Online at www.howf.org/tree-of-lights