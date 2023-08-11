WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the storms on Thursday, August 10, 2023, caused much destruction to the area, KJBO is still on the air.
In addition to the damaged buildings and power lines around Wichita County, the highly destructive storm knocked down the KJBO tower.
However, viewers can stay up-to-date with KJBO’s programming via channel 3.2.
Due to the Cowboys playing on KJTL Saturday, The Angles vs. Astros was moved to KJBO. Again, the game can be viewed on 3.2.
