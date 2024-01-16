WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our local Crime Stoppers organization recognized all those in our community who continuously help them carry out their mission at their annual donor appreciation banquet.

From District Attorney John Gillespie receiving the Impact Award to Big Jim Russell taking home the Crime Stoppers USA award, the organization stressed in its January 16, 2024, banquet the impact civilians have on keeping local streets safe.

Whether you’re the Chief of Police, a member of the Crime Stoppers board, or just a resident, fighting crime is a job that needs us all.

“We’re willing to be there for people to report to us,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Officer Brian Arias said. “If your information is used in the apprehension of a fugitive or the solving of a felony crime, you can get a possible reward with our board approval.”

Arias knows firsthand how much having a strong Crime Stoppers organization helps a community. Residents’ support helps pay out millions in crime-solving tip awards and keep Crime Stoppers in our local schools, thanks to those who show up and support the mission.

“Seeing this many people here tonight means everything to me because these are the people who put the boots to the ground,” Arias said. “They help us succeed as a nonprofit, and they always use our services because we are here for the public.”

And, if you think of the impact on the public, there are two people you have to mention:

“Jackie Riley, when you allowed me to be a part of this thing, I never knew I could win an award of this caliber,” Russell said.

“I was just very humbled and blown away by this. It’s so very kind,” Gillespie said. “I couldn’t do it without the great team we have at the DA’s Office. Big Jim is such an icon; he was at KLUR when I was growing up, so such a humbling nod.”

According to Crime Stoppers members, both Russell and Gillespie embody what it means to make a significant community impact.

“If you’re going to win a national award in the United States, Jim Russell’s probably going to be involved somehow,” Jackie Riley of Crime Stoppers said. “Gillespie is huge in our community, and he has made a world of difference in not just Wichita Falls but Texas.”

Even after the banquet, there are still ways you can get involved with crime stoppers.

“We have ways for you to reach out to us through email, through phone,” Riley said. “We could get you through an interview to get you on the board.”

“Listen, they’ve got everything going on in the schools, got it going on in the courtrooms,” Riley said. “Wherever there’s a need, Crime Stoppers is there.”

Stopping crime, one tip and helping hand at a time. For more information on ways to get involved with Crime Stoppers, click here.