While hospitalizations are down, majority of COVID-19 patients at United Regional are unvaccinated

An influx of non-emergency visits to the emergency department at United Regional is putting a strain on resources.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Regional Health Care System reported Friday 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 27 patients in critical care.

Of the 27 patients in critical care, 3 were fully vaccinated with the remaining 24 critical care patients reported as unvaccinated.

United Regional also reported 9 of the 67 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized are fully vaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 739 COVID admissions; 641 were unvaccinated. 87% of admissions have been unvaccinated.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

