Whiskeyta Club to host Beer & Bingo event to benefit Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whiskeyta Club is sponsoring a “Beer & Bingo” event to benefit The Kitchen – Meals on Wheels program.

The event will be held at Whiskeyta on Friday, November 13 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

There will be seven games of bingo at the event.

Each game offers four playing cards for $10 per game, or $25 for all seven games.

Pizza for the event has been donated by Stone Oven Pizza.

All proceeds will go to the Meals on Wheels Program.

For more information, you can email The Kitchen CEO Jackie Hamm or Director of Marking and Development for The Kitchen Pam Hughes.

Find the event on Facebook for more information.