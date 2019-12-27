Whispers Of Hope begins new hay ride tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly 30 years, the Whispers Of Hope Horse Farm has brought joy to children with and without disabilities, as well as military personnel suffering from injuries or post traumatic stress disorder.

This year, Whispers Of Hope began a new tradition of hosting hay rides.

Although though the rides were offered for the first time this year, organizers are pleased with the outcome.

“The first one, I was a little disappointed and then the second one, all of the sudden, we had more turn out,” said Whispers Of Hope founder Mary Pearce.

The idea came about when Pearce was overwhelmed with debt following the death of her horse Oscar.

But with creative thinking and some help from the community, the hay rides came to fruition.

“We have more lights that some people have donated to us and we are not trying to take away from anyone else. We just want to be able to share our time with the children. We love families that come together and share and they come to the park and enjoy quite fun family time,” Pearce said.

Pearce said one of her favorite things to see is a child getting the feel for a horse or being able to ride one the first time. That feeling is why she said this fundraiser is so important.

“It really is a blessing for them. They can come out here and feel out of the city out of the way and feel comfortable and feel like they just have a place to get away,” Pearce said.

Saturday Dec. 28 will be the last hay rides of the year for the Whispers of Hope. They hope the public will come out and enjoy what they have to offer, all while giving back to an organization that helps so many.