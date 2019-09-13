Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whispers of Hope is in its fourth year participating in Texoma Gives, and Thursday morning, they welcomed anyone ages 10-years-old and up to volunteer.

They need folks to help with everyday duties as well as teaching the public how to take care of horses.

“Everything we have here is a donation or someone came here and worked to get it done or we earn money through a grant or by fundraising to get the opportunity to build this,” Whispers of Hope founder Mary Pearce said.

The stable has been in operation for 19 years and funds gathered during Texoma Gives will go toward adding to their rodeo venue.