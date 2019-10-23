White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 1974, Beacon Lighthouse in Wichita Falls has provided employment for the blind and visually impaired.

As part of Blindness Awareness Month, the non-profit hosts “White Cane Day Walk.”

“It’s confusing. It’s hard to know left from right,” Participant Roby Christie said.

But what is only a brief experience for some, is everyday life for others.

“We get funny questions asked a lot of times. ‘Why are you carrying that stick?’ But really it’s our staff of independence, you know, it’s what we need to be able to navigate and get around so it’s a real important tool for us,” Beacon Lighthouse Community Relations Lisa San Miguel said.

For many years, Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego has walked in the shoes of someone without sight as part of this event. Every time, he said he’s amazed to see those in the blind community still living life to the fullest despite the obstacles they face.

“I tell you, it doesn’t get any easier for me every year,” Borrego said. “It’s challenging to walk around not able to see, it’s amazing how they navigate through the community the way they do.”

In the end, it gave the community a better understanding and sense of respect for those who are blind in a sighted world.

