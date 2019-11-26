White House on lockdown, fighter jets scrambled, NBC News reports

UPDATE: Nov. 26, 8:49 a.m.

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The White House is on lockdown and fighter jets have been scrambled after an airspace violation was reported in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning, according to NBC News.

Numerous White House press have tweeted they are sheltering in place and that the U.S. Capitol is similarly locked down.

Fighter jets were mobilized.

The North Lawn of the White House was cleared.

The lockdown began shortly before 8 a.m. and was reported lifted about 20 minutes later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.