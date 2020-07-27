Whiteside Museum gets complete overhaul after being shut down for months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— For nearly 5 months, museums and art galleries have had to close their doors due to COVID-19. But one museum right here in Texoma, the Whiteside Museum of Natural History utilized its shut down to give the museum a complete overhaul.

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a dark and strange year so far, from big corporate businesses shutting down, to the mom and pop shops all over the world, including museums. But for those at the Whiteside Museum of Natural History in Seymour, employees there spent their time improving the museum.

“We accomplished a complete overhaul of exhibits so we could have something completely new for the public when we were able to open up again. That’s a big plus for us to be able to have the time to exchange exhibits and freshen up the museum,” Executive Director of the Whiteside Museum, Chris Flis said.

Even going as far as to adding brand new exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

“We’ve installed our science of the skulls exhibit. This shows about 55 or so different animal skulls from around the world, it shows different types of animals and its a hand on exhibit so kids can really get a grasp on how an animal looks on the inside,” Flis said.

Not to mention a new gigantic Triceratops skull, Flis said not only is it important to keep a fresh museum, meaning moving things around every once in a while but it’s also important to keep the kids engaged while there.

“Museums, in general, are vital for education no matter how old you are. Truly museums give you a dynamic opportunity to expose kids, adults, and families to really immersive learning experience of things you don’t find in a classroom,” Flis said.

Like bones that predate dinosaurs found right here in Texoma, which is why Flis will continue to do what he can to keep the museum alive in order to keep the history of pre-dinos millions of years old, alive today.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets are $7 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for kids. If you would like to preorder your tickets click here.