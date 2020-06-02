Whiteside Museum Of Natural History reopens to public with new expansion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— When the COVID-19 crisis hit the Whiteside Museum of Natural History, the business had to close to the public for three months, but during that time they were able to expand on new programs and exhibits.

“We had a lot of time to make new exhibits and new programs it will be a lot of fun to have the folks come in and see something different,” Director Christoper Flis said. “Museums today are facing something that has never been faced before of closures of museums like this and the death of the cultural and educational programs is a really big risk for museums.”

Visitors can find big cats, an alligator, and all kinds of exotic animals.

“For example, all the big cat skulls and all the skulls in the African room people don’t realize that those guys actually roamed right here in Texas we had giant elephants huge cats and even 40 foot crocodiles and we want to educate people that here was other things other than dinosaurs that roamed taxes,” Curator Holly Simon said.

And with these new exhibits on display, Flis wants to welcome the public to come and learn about the history of animals that lived in Texas many years ago.

“Museums are the prime example of providing culture and education and science education to the kids of the community especially to small communities like this with a small economy have a program that provides programs like this is essential to further your education,” Flis said.

A piece of history that can educate many in the community.