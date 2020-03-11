WHO declares coronavirus global ‘pandemic’

(FOX) — The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global “pandemic.”

During a media briefing Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, said there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

He said in the days and weeks ahead, they expect to see the number of cases and deaths “climb even higher,” and expressed concern over the levels of “inaction” in some countries.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” Tedros said. “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response.”

