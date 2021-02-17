Who exactly is to blame for the massive power failures in Texas?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 1,000 Wichita County residents remain in the dark Wednesday night, but actual rotating power outages could begin as soon as tomorrow.

While the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said rolling outages may begin Thursday as opposed to the long-term outages many have endured for days, details are vague on when full power will be restored.

ERCOT, which oversees the power supply for more than 26 million Texans, said the full restoration of power depends on having the amount of generation needed to balance the demand, as well as getting generators back online. This comes as anger grows from residents and state leaders who will soon navigate the actions of ERCOT to make sure this never happens again.

In a media call Wednesday, ERCOT’s President and CEO Bil Magness empathized with Texans who have gone three days with no heat.

“Obviously this has been a tremendously difficult situation, for this long with this weather,” Magness said.

However, Magness stood behind the decision to cut power to prevent load on the grid.

“The operations acted quickly and the operators acted with judgment based on their training to prevent an event even more catastrophic than the things we’ve seen this week,” Magness said.

ERCOT officials said the ability to restore more electricity is contingent on more power generation coming back online.

“We need to maintain a power balance and if that power balance has supply and demand too far out of balance, it risks cascading catastrophic blackouts,” Magness said. “Not an outage that we can restore as soon as we get these power plants working again.”

ERCOT’s president did admit they may have failed in providing timeline transparency and information, one of the reasons why Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the agency.

State Senator Drew Springer (R-Muenster) gave ERCOT an “F” grade for their handling of this situation.

“That doesn’t mean that they can’t be saved and change,” Springer said, “but I think it’s going to take changes at the top of ERCOT.”

So, who exactly dropped the ball as the storm blew in is something Springer and State Representative James Frank (R-Wichita Falls) hope to find answers to.

“ERCOT is a group of providers that are working together,” Frank said. “So they are a coordinated body of your electric utilities, but really it’s the Public Utility Commission that needs to be under the microscope here.”

The commission regulates electric and water utilities throughout the state, overseeing the state’s main grid operator.

“We have to always have backup power, but backup power costs money to have those plans on standby if we have that balance of power between wind and solar,” Springer said. “They have their place in the marketplace, but I think we have cut our reserve equipment too thin.”

The failures of the state’s natural gas operations and supply chain is also under review.

“The problem was, and there’s a bunch of them, but essentially, our power procedures failed in a number of ways in terms of natural gas, the solar, wind, a number of different ones,” Frank said. “The fail-safe’s failed.”

ERCOT officials said the weather needs to be above freezing before any of the generators can come back online. Then when warmer temperatures arrive, demand will go down as supply goes up. According to ERCOT, this will allow power to flow through the entire power grid once again.