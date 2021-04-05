Who killed Rickey Shawn Miser? Crime Stoppers offers reward in cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) – Who killed Rickey Shawn Miser? Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is offering a $10,000 reward in hopes of finally answering that question.

Eighteen years ago on April 4, 2003, police responded to a report of a car accident in the 2600 block of Iowa Park Road. There, officers found Miser in the vehicle. He’d been shot and it’s believed hew as trying to drive himself to the hospital.

If you have any information bout this crime, call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 940-322-9888. You never have to get your name. The reward in this case sits at $10,000.