WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Texas Blood Institute, every two seconds there is someone in need of blood. Officials with the Texas Blood Institute say the numbers of donors seem to decrease during the holiday months, which is why they are hosting a blood drive, with some pretty nice incentives for those donating.

The big ticket item up for grabs is the golden opportunity to win some big bucks, and just in time for Christmas.

Donor Recruitment Manager for the Texas Blood Institute Jennifer Risinger said although there is a constant need for blood, during the holiday season blood institutes nationwide struggle to keep their shelves full.

“We have fewer donors that come in because they’re maybe traveling or having holiday parties or just get busy cooking and don’t think about giving blood but the need for blood never changes. There are still patients in the hospitals that are needing blood transfusions,” Risinger said.

In an effort to bring more donors through their doors, they came up with an idea all too familiar to most of us.

“This week, starting today through Wednesday, we’re having our “Golden Ticket” promotion, So every person that comes in to donate blood will be given a chocolate candy bar and one of them will contain a golden ticket and that golden ticket is worth a $250 Visa Gift Card,” Risinger said.

While many folks might think you have to be an adult in order to donate, Risinger said that’s not the case.

“You have to at least be 16 years old to donate. 16-year-olds do have to have their signed parental permission to donate blood but just as long as you have a photo I.D., and you’re at least 16 years old and you’re feeling well, please come in and donate blood,” Risinger said.

While there are several incentives in place for donors, Risinger said saving a life should motivate you to come in and donate.

“When the need for blood comes, it’s the blood we already have on the shelves already that is going to save people’s lives so we just ask people to steadily donate so that we can have a good supply for our hospitals and the patients in it,” Risinger said.

Patients that may be able to come home for the holidays thanks to you.

Risinger said if you’re not in the Wichita Falls area, there are several places outside of city limits where you can donate.

Other locations: